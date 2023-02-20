20 Feb 2023
Rural affairs minister Lesley Griffiths confirms issue will be part of a public consultation process on the licensing of activities involving animals later this year.
The Welsh Government has announced it will consult the public on whether greyhound racing should be banned in the country.
Campaigners have welcomed what they see as a “major milestone” for their cause, though the sport’s regulator said it will argue for greater regulation to increase welfare standards.
More than 35,000 people signed an online petition, which closed in March last year, calling for a ban on greyhound racing in Wales, while several charities have also called for the discipline to be phased out.
In December, a majority of petitions committee members backed the idea as their report called on ministers to consider all options for the future of the sport.
Now, rural affairs minister Lesley Griffiths has confirmed the issue will be part of a public consultation process on the licensing of activities involving animals later this year; although, the question will not be extended to other sports involving the use of animals.
In her response to the report, she wrote: “A question considering a phased ban will be included in the consultation. The outcome of the consultation and what action will be taken cannot be pre-empted.”
A full debate is scheduled to take place in the Senedd chamber on 8 March before the consultation process begins.
Mrs Griffiths also confirmed she has held talks with the sport’s regulator, the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB).
Although there is one greyhound racing venue in Wales, it is not currently accredited by the GBGB, though there are plans for an upgrade to bring it up to board standards.
In response to Mrs Griffiths’ statement, GBGB chief executive Mark Bird said: “Our licensed sport, which places the welfare of greyhounds as its highest priority, welcomes the opportunity to continue our engagement with the Welsh Government and members of the Senedd on this issue.
“Any decision must be based on robust evidence and data, and we welcome the opportunity to continue to make the case for improved greyhound welfare through increased regulation.”
The Society of Greyhound Veterinarians has previously warned a ban could lead to large numbers of dogs being euthanised.
However, the Hope Rescue charity, which led calls for a ban, said: “While we haven’t yet reached the final bend, this is a major milestone for the #CutTheChase campaign in Wales: a coalition of leading animal welfare organisations, including Hope Rescue, Greyhound Rescue Wales, RSPCA, Blue Cross and Dogs Trust.
“We look forward to the day that Wales leads the way in truly protecting racing greyhounds and we see an end to this dangerous sport.”