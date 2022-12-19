19 Dec 2022
Committee report welcomed by charity which led petition signed by more than 35,000 people, but greyhound racing authorities raise concerns amid fears ban could lead to thousands of dog deaths.
Image © francoisloubser / fotolia
A group of Welsh politicians has backed calls for a ban on greyhound racing in the country, despite veterinary fears that it could lead to thousands of dog deaths.
The Society of Greyhound Veterinarians issued its warning in October in response to calls from the RSPCA, Dogs Trust and Blue Cross for the sport to be abolished.
But a majority of the Welsh Parliament’s petitions committee has now endorsed the idea, after more than 35,000 people signed a petition calling for it.
In England, Defra has argued a ban is unnecessary, after more than 100,000 people backed a petition that was debated in Parliament in March.
But the Senedd committee chairman Jack Sargeant wrote: “While one member had concerns about supporting a ban, we are all agreed that the Welsh Government should consider all options when consulting on future arrangements, to ensure that the welfare of greyhounds is paramount – at all stages of their lives.”
The committee also called for consultation with rescue groups to ensure they are not overwhelmed by demand for their services.
The Welsh campaign was led by the charity Hope Rescue, which cares for many injured greyhounds at its base in Pontyclun, near Bridgend.
Vanessa Waddon, the charity’s transformation manager, said: “We are delighted that the petitions committee agrees with us that greyhound racing has no place in a compassionate Wales that cares about animal welfare.
“Greyhound racing has lost its social licence to operate and the public agrees that greyhounds are sentient beings who deserve full protection from harm.
“The petitions committee report sends a clear message to Welsh Government – and the greyhound racing industry – that it’s time to cut the chase and phase out greyhound racing in Wales.”
But the Greyhound Board of Great Britain, the sport’s UK governing body, said the committee had itself acknowledged there are a range of alternatives that would enable the sport to continue.
A spokesperson said: “The petitions committee’s recommendation that the Welsh Government should consider banning all sport with animals puts horse racing, fishing, dog agility and even pigeon racing on notice that they are next.
“We have always said that calls for a ban on greyhound racing are the thin end of the wedge and this recommendation proves that 100%.”
The move comes amid growing public unease among horse racing jockeys about the implementation of tougher rules about use of the whip, which are due to be introduced next month.