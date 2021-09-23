23 Sept 2021
Joint initiative will see students study for two years at Aberystwyth University’s new School of Veterinary Science before completing their degrees at RVC’s Hawkshead Campus in Hertfordshire.
The first school of veterinary science in Wales opened its doors to its first cohort of students on Monday (20 September) as the academic year commences.
Elizabeth Treasure, vice-chancellor of Aberystwyth University, said: “Agriculture and its related industries play such an important part in the Welsh economy, and it is incumbent on us as universities to provide the people and skills that will contribute to ensuring they thrive for years to come.
“The School of Veterinary Science adds a vitally important new piece to the jigsaw, one that will build resilience in the rural economy through education and research at a time of great potential change and challenges.
“Our students will enjoy the best of two worlds at universities that offer academic excellence and an enviable reputation for student experience, and I thank everyone who has contributed to finally realising the vision of a school of veterinary science for Wales.”
Stuart Reid, principal of the RVC, added: “We are delighted to see this exciting initiative come to fruition and join with our colleagues in welcoming the new students to Aberystwyth. We look forward to offering them an equally warm welcome when they arrive at the RVC in two years’ time for the second part of our new joint veterinary degree.”
CVO for Wales Christianne Glossop said: “This is a great day for the Aberystwyth University, for the veterinary profession, and for animal health and welfare in Wales.
“This hub of veterinary education, research and excellence presents a great opportunity for students from Wales and beyond to study in facilities designed to help them reach their full potential and excel.”