27 Aug 2021
Association will be among the first off the mark with a post-pandemic in-person event in October.
Celtic Manor is hosting BCVA Congress from 12 to 14 October.
The BCVA has revealed the programme for one of the first in-person conferences in the profession since the pandemic paused live CPD.
BCVA Congress will again seek to bring farm vets together for a packed science and social programme, this time at Celtic Manor near Newport, south Wales, from 14 to 16 October.
Lecture streams will focus on medicines, farm vet futures, sustainability, mycobacteria, suckler cows and lameness.
The rollcall of leading speakers includes Frank Mitloehner, streaming live from California, who will expose popular myths, and reveal facts around methane and air quality.
Nigel Owens, top rugby referee turned livestock farmer, will be seeking to inspire delegates and a social programme will showcase the best Wales has to offer, including home-grown produce and a traditional male voice choir.
BCVA president Nikki Hopkins (pictured) said: “I’m incredibly proud of the programme this year, and very grateful for the enthusiastic response to our call for submission and invitations to speak.
“The chance to get inspired by the speakers is always a huge draw, but I know I’m not alone in looking forward to the chance to spend time with people from the profession again – so you’ll see me at all the socials – fund-raising for Send a Cow and Vetlife, and definitely partaking in the whisky tasting and gin bar.
“We’ve all missed out on seeing old friends for too long – and this is a chance to make new ones for the first time in a long time.
“Of course, we need to accept that congress will be a little different this year due to ongoing COVID requirements, but the main thing is that the event can run with a few extra safety measures in mind, so we can balance delegate safety with a great CPD programme and the social and networking events that we have all so badly missed.”
The event is being streamed for anyone unable to attend the live event, while early bird discounts are available until 17 September.
More is available now online.