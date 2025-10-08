8 Oct 2025
Joanna Szymanska was recognised for her unwavering compassion and dedication to felines and their welfare.
Cats Protection Vet of the Year winner Joanna Szymanska.
A West Sussex-based surgeon has been named Vet of the Year at the Cats Protection National Cat Awards.
Graylands Cat Clinic clinical director Joanna Szymanska took home the accolade from the ceremony held at London’s One Marylebone.
Dr Szymanska was chosen from a selection of nominees by the charity’s regional community veterinary surgeon Fiona Brockbank and TV vets Rory Cowlam and Bolu Eso.
She said: “Cats are the centre of my world. Everything I do is about cats, so being recognised in this way by Cats Protection means a great deal.
“I’ve always been fascinated by nature and medicine, so combining that with my love for cats seemed like a natural choice. I was born to be a vet.”
An advanced practitioner in feline small animal medicine, Dr Szymanska moved to West Sussex after graduating in Warsaw, Poland.
When setting up Graylands in Horsham, she was motivated to do so as a cats-only practice because she “felt that cats deserve equal attention” to dogs when it comes to research and veterinary care.
She added: “When we designed our clinic, we looked at the space through a cat’s eyes, respected their senses and unique needs, so there are no loud noises, no bright lights and no dogs.”
Dr Szymanska said the practice prioritises offering contextualised care to clients and arranges education evenings for owners to understand their animals better.
As a Zero Pain Philosophy Practice, Graylands also helps teach clients to recognise signs of pain and how to adjust the environment to maximise their cat’s quality of life.
She said: “Cats often suffer in silence so it’s up to us to advocate for them. It’s a duty and a privilege.”
Graylands vet nurse Hazel Green, who nominated Dr Szymanska for the award, said: “Joanna’s impact on cats and their owners has been profound.
“Her compassionate, expert and adaptable approach has earned her the trust and admiration of everyone who walks through our doors.
“I wholeheartedly believe that Joanna is deserving of this award.”