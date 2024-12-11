11 Dec 2024
Building work is underway on a new business in Ilkley.
Practice manager Ben Ogden, centre, with team members at the building site of the new Ashlands Vets practice in Ilkley.
Bosses of a West Yorkshire veterinary practice have claimed there is a “real buzz” for their impending move to new premises as building work there intensifies.
The new Ashlands Veterinary Centre in Ilkley is expected to be twice the size of the current facility when it opens next summer.
Construction work is already underway on the site of the new building, where officials expect its outer shell to be completed before Christmas.
Practice manager Ben Ogden said the practice had “simply outgrown” the building it has operated from since its launch in 1991.
Clinical nurse manager Jenny Chapman added: “Some team members have been here a really long time and lived through many discussions about relocating, so there’s a real buzz now that it is finally happening.”
The new practice will offer five consulting rooms, three operating theatres, dedicated dental and ultrasound suites plus a CT scanner and dedicated areas for owners experiencing bereavement.
Mrs Chapman said: “Everybody is really looking forward to having the extra space and improved facilities, such as the bereavement room.
“Within the team, we have talked a lot about end-of-life care for pets and we all felt it was important to be able to support our clients by providing somewhere quiet and calm at such an emotional time.”