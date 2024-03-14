14 Mar 2024
RVN Lauren Wilson (right) with Pat Menzies, Scottish development coordinator for Endometriosis UK, at Westport Veterinary Clinic Linlithgow.
A practice has become the first in the UK to sign up to becoming an Endometriosis Friendly Employer.
Working alongside the UK’s leading endometriosis charity, Endometriosis UK, Westport Veterinary Clinic said it was pledging to help drive positive change within the workplace for colleagues with the condition.
The scheme provides guidance on how to support employees with the condition, with employers committing to providing women with the condition the necessary support to thrive at work.
The condition involves cells, similar to the ones in the lining of the womb, being found elsewhere in the body, usually within the pelvic cavity.
Each month the cells react to the menstrual cycle in the same way to those in the womb, building up and then breaking down and bleeding. Unlike the cells in the womb that leave the body as a period, the blood has no way to escape and can lead to inflammation, pain and the formation of scar tissue.
Symptoms can vary, but include pelvic pain, painful or irregular periods, pain during or after sex, painful bowel movements, fatigue, pain when urinating and difficulties in becoming pregnant.
It is estimated endometriosis costs the UK economy £8.2 billion a year in loss of work, treatment and health care costs.
RVN Lauren Wilson has become Westport’s endometriosis champion to ensure changes are implemented in the practice and support is available for colleagues.
She said: “I was diagnosed with stage 3 endometriosis in July 2021 after a long battle to get my diagnosis after many years of battling with my GP.
“I had been suffering with symptoms from a young age and I was fully aware of the condition due to family members also having endometriosis. Being able to be the endometriosis champion ensures I can raise vital awareness within the workplace and to ensure my colleagues receive the appropriate support they need.”