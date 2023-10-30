30 Oct 2023
A parliamentary committee has been assured that work to secure the funding needed for a major upgrade of the APHA’s Weybridge base is continuing, despite fears over its capacity in times of crisis.
A senior civil servant has described redevelopment of the APHA’s Weybridge headquarters in Surrey as “essential”, amid renewed calls for a full financial commitment from the Government.
The comment by Defra permanent secretary Tamara Finkelstein was made as vet and Conservative MP Neil Hudson sought assurances on the issue during a committee session on 24 October.
The department has been heavily criticised for its management of the site, amid broader concern about its ability to cope with simultaneous infectious disease outbreaks.
During the EFRA hearing, Dr Hudson said he and his colleagues had been impressed by the site during a recent visit.
He also compared himself to a “broken record” when he asked about the issue, which he described as “pivotal” to UK biosecurity.
But Ms Finkelstein replied: “I’m the more broken record on this than you are. It’s completely crucial.”
She told the committee money had been allocated for initial works in the current spending period, while a full business case is set to be submitted by next summer.
She added: “We are very committed on this. It is essential.”
Last year, a report by the House of Commons’ public accounts committee warned the site was at risk of “a major breakdown” because of sustained underinvestment.
The cost of the currently sought upgrades has been estimated to be as much as £2.8 billion and the report also accused Defra of having “comprehensively failed” to tackle the issue.
But, in a statement issued after the hearing, Dr Hudson said: “I was incredibly pleased to hear progress is being made at pace.
“I would again urge ministers to remain vigilant of the incredible work the APHA does and provide them all available resources to carry out their duty.”