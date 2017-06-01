Around 1 in 6 pet owners say that it’s been about a year since they last treated their pet for ticks, lungworm or roundworm. Despite high levels of awareness about the deadly effects of lungworm, 23% admitted that they don’t know if their pet has ever been treated for lungworm. Given the rapidly changing distribution of this parasite4,5, it may be true that some of those clients have never received a recommendation to treat for lungworm – a situation that’s very likely to change in the coming months.