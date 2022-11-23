I should be sitting my board exams next year and if things go well (fingers crossed), I could be a diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care by the age of 29. Do I feel like an expert in the field? Well, I think I do my job well, and the residency and the RVC have trained me to practise at a high standard within the ER/ICU. But, I’m not sure I can quite call myself an expert just yet…