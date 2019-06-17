The spraying behaviour, in conjunction with the increased aggression and food-related dominance, may be characteristics seen in male entire animals, thus testosterone exposure (either endogenous or exogenous) should be considered for this cat. The cat was neutered at six months of age; both testicles had been confirmed to be present in the scrotum, and the castration was reported to have been completed uneventfully. No history of exogenous testosterone administration/exposure existed.