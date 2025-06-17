17 Jun 2025
Team from East of England Veterinary Specialists performs rare elbow arthrodesis procedure to prevent five-year-old dog from needing an amputation.
Whiskey the spaniel
Vets have completed a “challenging and rarely performed” elbow arthrodesis procedure to prevent a dog from needing a leg amputation.
East of England Veterinary Specialists performed the operation on five-year-old springer spaniel Whiskey last year.
A completely non-functional left elbow had rendered Whiskey unable to walk and in chronic pain before the “life-changing” surgery.
The spaniel had undergone historical fracture repair operations to both elbows, but the repair to his left joint failed and the fractured bone fragments had not healed together.
Whiskey was referred to East of England, where an investigation by specialist orthopaedic veterinary surgeon Martin Owen and his team confirmed the issue as well as significant degenerative joint changes.
A team of two surgeons and an anaesthetist performed the almost six-hour operation, which required them to remove scar tissue and excessive new bone formation and reshape and smooth the fractured elbow components to fit back together again, all while avoiding damage to Whiskey’s nerves.
To reconstruct the joint, the team inserted two bone plates with multiple screws and pins to reconstruct and fuse the elbow.
Dr Owen said: “Whiskey’s treatment – what we call an ‘elbow arthrodesis’ – is a somewhat challenging and rarely performed procedure.
“It can be a life-changing alternative to amputation, especially for active dogs.
“In Whiskey’s case, we are so happy that the expertise and technical precision of the whole veterinary team meant that we were able to preserve this limb and, I hope, significantly enhance the quality of life Whiskey now has.”
After three days of observation at East of England, Whiskey returned home for a 16-week recovery period.
The first five weeks following the operation required Whiskey wear a supporting limb splint to ensure he did not overwork the reconstructed joint before it had healed, but he is now able to run off the lead.