Given most cats are exposed after application of a spot-on product, decontamination is vital to prevent further absorption of permethrin. Washing the cat with warm water (not hot, as this can cause vasodilation and further absorption of permethrin) containing mild detergent (washing-up liquid or hand wash) is recommended, but avoid hypothermia as it can potentiate the effects of the toxin. Clipping fur may facilitate removal of spot-on product from the skin.