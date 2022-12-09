Manufacturers do not have to declare the species from which protein(s) in their food are sourced, and they can use general terms like “meat and animal derivatives”. This is reasonable because most manufacturers buy their ingredients on the open market and, depending on availability and cost, they may have to use different species protein sources in every batch. It would be impractical and costly to have to print new labels for every batch; however, the end result is consumers have no idea what species or parts of an animal are in the food, because the term “meat” means any part of a carcase. Owners do not even realise that if a label states “chicken flavour”, it does not have to contain any chicken meat – it may just contain chicken flavouring.