CO 2 is the waste product of glucose oxidation at a cellular level to obtain energy in the form of adenosine triphosphate. Excessive accumulation of CO 2 in the body in the form of carbonic acid (H 2 CO 3 , HCO 3 – and H+) leads to a drop in pH (acidosis), which is detrimental for normal cellular function, hence the need of tight pH regulation. To achieve this, the CO 2 resulting from glycolysis diffuses into the venous circulation and is transported to the lungs. Once in the pulmonary capillaries, it diffuses across the capillary-alveolar membrane to enter the alveoli. Finally, it is eliminated during the expiratory phase of breathing.