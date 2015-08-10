Similarly, appetite stimulants are unlikely to be effective if pain, nausea and stress remain present. The use of appetite stimulants is not appropriate for critically ill cats as adequate food intake is rarely achieved and their use could delay placement of a feeding tube and hence adequate nutrition. They can be useful in managing food aversions, mild inappetence (for example, due to behavioural conditions) and to support cats with chronic illness (such as cats with chronic kidney disease), but are not a substitute for appropriate investigation of anorexia and the placement of a feeding tube is preferred in the majority of hospitalised cats (Agnew et al, 2014).