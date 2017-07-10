The second half of the afternoon started with another highlight, as Allyson Berent gave an overview of an interventional approach to feline ureteral disease. Dr Berent was visiting from the Animal Medical Center in New York, which is home to the only full-time interventional service in the world. She has been integral in the progression of this speciality, as well as development of many of the devices used, and her experience in this topic was clear to see, as she provided us with a practical approach to this challenging presentation and the decision-making process involved.