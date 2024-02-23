23 Feb
Eastcott Veterinary Referrals claims the new machine will offer higher quality imagery while requiring much less cooling than standard devices.
A Wiltshire animal hospital has unveiled the latest addition to its facilities – a £1.4 million MRI scanner.
Staff at Eastcott Veterinary Referrals in Swindon have described the new Philips machine, which also has an anaesthesia pod, as a “huge advance”.
Radiographer and RVN Nicholas Taylor said: “This new MRI scanner will provide improved image quality, which is essential in neurological investigations of the brain and spinal cord, and examinations of joints and soft tissue.
“The technological advances and image quality is the same as that used in the NHS, and this will provide our veterinary specialists with the advanced diagnostic imaging for patients under our care for many years to come.”
The scanner also uses only seven litres of liquid helium to cool its magnets, compared to 1,500 for more conventional systems, and the practice claims it may also enable faster examinations.
Hospital director Niki Burton said: “Since we introduced neurology referrals back in the summer of 2020, we’ve seen strong growth in demand for this discipline.
“Investing in state-of-the-art imaging facilities such as this will further enhance our capacity to see and treat patients needing our care.”