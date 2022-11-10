10 Nov 2022
Officials believe the seven-year-old caught the virus in Spain, but say there is no wider risk despite the possibility of more cases being discovered.
Image: © saccobent / Adobe Stock
Equine owners are being encouraged to be vigilant after a mare was hospitalised with neurological disease following infection with West Nile virus (WNV).
BEVA officials said rising temperatures mean more cases in the UK are possible, but have stressed there is no risk of onward spread.
The seven-year-old warmblood mare, which was unvaccinated against the virus, was diagnosed on 6 November, having returned to the UK from a competition in Spain.
It is believed the mare, which is now recovering at home, was infected in Spain and its condition worsened on returning to the UK.
A BEVA statement said: “West Nile virus is a notifiable disease because of the threat it poses to human health.
“However, this case need not prompt alarm as the infection does not spread from horses to other animals or people.
“Although horses can become very sick and even die when they become infected, they have very low levels of virus circulating in their bodies, insufficient for the infection to be transmitted.
“It is also a reminder of the importance of remaining vigilant for signs of the disease in horses that are travelling. Signs typically include muscle tremors, weakness, stiffness, ataxia (wobbly gait) and potentially recumbency.”
Cases have also recorded in many other countries this year, including France and Germany.
Vaccines are also available in the UK, and BEVA said it is particularly important to vaccinate horses that are travelling to southern and eastern Europe, or the Americas, where the virus is more common.