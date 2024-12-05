5 Dec 2024
Twenty-one animals were rescued by police after concerns were raised by the public and a local dog warden.
A Cambridgeshire woman has been given a suspended prison sentence – and barred from keeping animals for life – after causing “unimaginable suffering” to more than 20 animals.
A total of 18 dogs and 3 cats were seized from a house in the village of Guyhirn, near Wisbech, by police in April following reports of a “rotten smell” and dogs fighting.
Vets later discovered a host of health issues, including malnutrition, dehydration, fleas and ulcers, while 3 of the animals were also found to be pregnant.
Tina Shortell, 67, of Orton Brimbles, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to charges of neglect and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal when she appeared before magistrates in the city yesterday (4 December).
Ms Shortell was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months; barred from keeping animals for life; and ordered to pay £6,000 in compensation to a charity that helped the rescue effort.
Police said they were initially alerted to the case by a local dog warden and found the animals in filthy conditions with no access to either food or water.
Speaking after the hearing, investigating officer PC Kirsty Hulley, of Cambridgeshire Police, paid tribute to the Ravenswood Pet Rescue charity for its efforts to assist the animals, which have all since been rehomed.
She added: “This was a horrendous and shocking case of animal neglect, and one I will never forget.
“Shortell caused unimaginable suffering to 21 helpless animals in her care, leaving them with no food or water and suffering in pain from untreated wounds and skin conditions.”