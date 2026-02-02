2 Feb 2026
Twenty-one cats, a dog and a snake were found in a single east London flat, even though their owner had been barred from keeping animals for life a decade earlier.
Some cats rescued from the flat were found eating old food left in a pan. Image: RSPCA
A woman who housed 21 cats, a dog and a python in a flat has been banned from keeping animals for life – for a second time.
Rachel Xie Yin was also given a suspended prison sentence, despite claiming to believe a previous lifetime ban imposed on her had expired.
But an RSPCA investigation revealed she had used multiple identities to register animals at several veterinary practices across east London.
Highbury Corner magistrates heard the probe began in January last year when a vet reported the case of a cat that had been brought to their practice in a critical condition and was subsequently euthanised.
Xie Yin, 38, and now of no fixed abode, was identified as the owner even though she had been made the subject of a lifetime disqualification from keeping animals in 2015.
The following month, police and RSPCA officers searched a flat in Shoreditch, where “a large number” of cats, a small black dog and a python, kept in a vivarium that had been switched off, were discovered.
Some of the cats were seen eating old food that had been left in a pan.
All of the animals were taken into RSPCA care, where they remain. Nine of the cats were subsequently found to have health issues including ear, eye and dental diseases, fever and poor body condition.
Xie Yin pleaded guilty to breaching the earlier order and failing to meet the cats’ welfare needs during a hearing on 21 January.
In mitigation, she told the court she believed the previous ban had ended and insisted she loved animals.
However, she also admitted taking on too many animals for friends travelling to and from China.
In addition to the new lifetime ban, Xie Yin was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to complete 15 days’ rehabilitation activity plus 40 hours’ unpaid work.
Costs of £500, plus a £154 victim surcharge were also imposed.