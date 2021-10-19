19 Oct 2021
RCVS has revealed further details about its Workforce Summit, which takes place on 30 November and brings together key stakeholders to discuss staff shortages, meeting demand for services and retention.
The RCVS announced in September it was planning a one-day summit of key organisations as practices across the country grapple with increasing demand for services, staff shortages and issues retaining team members.
The college said existing problems had been exacerbated by the pandemic, Brexit and a COVID-19-fuelled increase in pet ownership.
Focus for the summit will be the “three Rs” of recruitment, retention and return to work, and for its part, the college last month said it had already been in discussions with overseas vet schools over potentially providing additional graduates. It is also looking at ways to encourage anyone who has left practice back to the front line temporarily.
Powered by ViVet, the summit will be preceded by “insight sessions” open to all vets, VNs and practice managers to share their views and experiences.
Lizzie Lockett, chief executive of the RCVS, said: “We want to ensure as many voices as possible are included in this discussion via our insight sessions, not least because of the profound impact the current situation is having on all aspects of the profession, right across the UK.
“We hope these sessions will help us to identify the key issues and challenges affecting the veterinary workforce from those who experience them every day. This information will be used alongside an upcoming survey and additional data we are collating to gauge the extent of the problem, to inform the discussions at the summit, meaning the day itself can focus on finding solutions.”
Vets, VNs and practice managers can register interest in attending the insight session online.
The workforce summit itself is at The View, the Royal College of Surgeons on 30 November.