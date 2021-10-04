4 Oct 2021
Justine Shotton, BVA president.
The BVA’s new president has said the country’s new vet schools will not solve the workforce crisis unless more is done to support graduates and improve retention.
Zoo and wildlife vet Justine Shotton took over the reins from outgoing president James Russell, who stepped down from the role at the BVA’s members’ day on 23 September.
And keeping the industry sustainable – both in terms of the environment and the veterinary workforce – will be key themes of Dr Shotton’s presidency.
So, while she welcomed plans for new vet schools – such as those at Keele University, the University of Central Lancashire and Scotland’s Rural College – she stressed the importance of resolving existing retention issues in tackling the current crisis.
Dr Shotton said: “I think the new vet schools are part of the solution for the workforce shortages, but obviously they are addressing the recruitment side rather than the retention side.
“It’s all very well having these vet schools, but unless you get the funding and the resources in place to support those students you won’t be able to maximise the outcome or prevent the budget being stretched too thin.
“So, it’s great to see more vets coming through and graduating in future years, and hopefully that will help, but we need to make sure that those vets graduate well supported and equipped. Again, we need to address the problems around retention so that vets stay within the profession as well.”
The BVA believes part of the solution to improved retention is creating better working environments and last year it launched its Good Veterinary Workplaces voluntary code, which sets criteria for what makes a good workplace.
To mark the one year anniversary of the launch of the code, the BVA has released statistics from its spring 2021 Voice of the Veterinary Profession survey which show that only 40% of vets described their work place as “very good” while almost 10% felt their working environment was “not good”.
Addressing the findings, Dr Shotton added: “A lot of the work we have been doing around the good workplaces initiative, in particular, has been amazingly helpful for vets on the ground and we would like to continue to help support vets as they work on those points in the good workplaces guide.
“We absolutely want to continue working with vets to improve the workplace in general and that in turn will help to address the retention issue in the profession.”
Dr Shotton said: “I can speak from a personal perspective, that we did very similar work with my own team [at Marwell Zoo in Hampshire] about a year or two ago and that’s made a huge difference to our working practice, and understanding each other and where our team values lie.
“So, I have seen it work first-hand as it were. The vets that we have spoken to who have engaged with it have found it extremely beneficial. I think it’s about getting more people on board, not just vets, getting more people trying it and seeing the benefit.”
The new BVA president went on to emphasise her strong stance on pushing the profession towards greater environmental sustainability, highlighting initiatives like the Greener Practice Checklist as an example of resources that can be put together to help.
She said: “Although my theme is sustainability, the focus isn’t just on environmental sustainability. Sustainability also weaves into other areas of our profession, the workforce being one of them.
“That’s a real challenge as we all know at the moment, and it seems to be getting worse and I know that vets on the ground are really feeling the pressure of that. It’s going to be a key focus, as well as some of the ongoing ‘bigger picture’ work around the pandemic and coming through that, as well as leaving the EU.”
Dr Shotton went on to say that the multiple challenges posed by coronavirus and Brexit had made the past 18 months one of the veterinary profession’s “worst periods”, but that she was confident of a brighter future and excited by the coming year. She added: “I don’t want to promise anything, but I think everyone is looking forward to a brighter few months ahead.
“It’s an exciting time. I feel lucky and privileged. Whereas Daniella [Dos Santos] and James [Russell] had almost all, if not all, of their presidential terms pretty much working from home, I feel lucky that I am coming in at a time that we start meeting with people and collaborating, and really moving forward.
“Yes, there’s a lot going on, but I have got a great team around me, the other officers are brilliant, and I am excited to work with the new junior vice-president Malcolm [Morley] and see that equine representation.
“It’s going to be busy and challenging, but I am very much looking forward to it.”