3 Dec 2021
The University of Nottingham School of Veterinary Medicine and Science. Image by Colin Madge (CC BY-SA 2.0).
Mental health researchers at the University of Nottingham School of Veterinary Medicine and Science are calling for participants to take part in a study on how workplace stressors affect staff with autism.
The study, led by Kirstie Pickles and Brad Hill is funded by a grant from the RCVS’ Mind Matters Initiative Sarah Brown Mental Health Research Fund.
Researchers are particularly looking for participants who work in the equine and farm animal sectors, who they say have been under-represented in the project so far.
Lead researcher Dr Pickles said: “Currently, 14 vets have been interviewed for the critical incident study, and common themes surrounding ‘good’ and ‘difficult’ days are beginning to emerge.
“However, farm and equine veterinary surgeon participants have been under-represented to date and, to ensure that conclusions drawn are applicable to all vets not just those in companion animal practice, we are keen to interview more large animal practitioners.
“The interviews are conducted via video call on Microsoft Teams or via telephone call and take approximately 30 to 40 minutes. The study has undergone ethical review at the University of Nottingham, and all data will be anonymised and treated confidentially.”
The project is split into two parts – the first is a critical incident study that involves interviewing a sample of around 20 autistic vets to identify behaviours and factors that are associated with either a “good” or “difficult” day at work.
The outcomes of the interviews will inform the second part of the study, which will be a cross-sectional survey, administered to the wider population of vets with autism, to assess role-specific job stressors and mental health in these individuals.
Vets interested in taking part in the study are urged to contact Dr Pickles by email.