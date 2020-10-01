1 Oct 2020
WSAVA’s 2020 World Congress, rescheduled for March 2021, will go ahead for face-to-face delegates, but also run online for those facing travel restrictions or difficulties getting to Poland.
WSAVA World Congress 2019.
The WSAVA has announced its rescheduled 2020 World Congress will be a hybrid mixture of a face-to-face and online event.
The 2020 congress, held in collaboration with the Federation of Companion Animal Veterinary Associations (FECAVA) and the Polish Small Animal Veterinary Association, was rescheduled to take place in Warsaw from 21 to 24 March 2021.
It will go ahead for face-to-face delates, with the scientific programme also online for anyone for whom COVID-19 travel restrictions make travel to Poland difficult.
The WSAVA, which represents more than 200,000 companion animal vets globally, has taken the decision of a hybrid event to ensure as many members as possible can benefit from the programme.
Outgoing WSAVA president Shane Ryan said: “The quality and breadth of our scientific programmes sets our congresses apart and, as usual, for 2020, we are privileged to have many of the world’s leading veterinary experts joining us to speak in more than 50 streams.
“We have been working hard to create a hybrid model that will offer an engaging and exciting experience – both for delegates who join us in Warsaw and those who attend online.
“In addition to watching lectures, our online delegates will be able to review the successful poster submissions, enjoy networking opportunities, browse the virtual exhibition and attend key WSAVA sessions, including our 2020 Shaping the Future lecture.”
Dr Ryan added: “The WSAVA is all about community and we believe offering a hybrid model is the best way to ensure our community can still get together, and as many delegates as possible can benefit from our speakers’ experience and expertise.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming both our face-to-face and online delegates to WSAVA/FECAVA Congress 2020.”
WSAVA World Congress 2021 will go ahead in Hyderabad, India, from 13 to 16 November 2021 as planned.