15 Jul 2020
Sex-sorting technology has been used for the first time in rare-breed horses as Suffolk Punch Ruby gives birth to filly foal.
A rare Suffolk Punch horse has given birth to a filly foal after sexed semen was used to determine the sex of a rare-breed horse for the first time.
With fewer than 72 female Suffolk Punches remaining in the UK and fewer than 300 in the world, every female born is vital to the survival of the endangered British breed.
In 2019, Tullis Matson, owner and managing director of Stallion AI Services, began using a technological advancement in the sex sorting of equine semen to provide a lifeline to Britain’s critically endangered rare and native horses.
The sex sorting project uses specialist equipment to sex sort the semen prior to insemination based on the difference in DNA content between X and Y-bearing spermatozoa.
The mare, Ruby, is owned by Nottingham Trent University, while the Suffolk stallion, Holbeach Iggy, is owned by Mike Clarke of Holbeache Farm, Suffolk.
They were carefully selected and matched based on their genetics as part of a project between the Rare Breed Survival Trust and Nottingham Trent University that uses pedigree information to enable the breeding of small populations in a way that minimises the risk of inbreeding and genetic decline.
After one failed round of insemination, it was second time lucky for Ruby, who was successfully scanned in-foal in August 2019.
Mr Matson said: “To be able to use our reproduction expertise in this way, to help preserve an irreplaceable part of our magnificent heavy horse heritage, is something we have been working towards for many years.
“The challenges have been great and many, but watching the birth of this beautiful, healthy filly foal was a truly magical experience.”
Gareth Starbuck, head of animal and equine sciences at Nottingham Trent University, said: “The birth of this foal marks a major step towards securing the future of the Suffolk horse and all other rare animal breeds.
“We are overjoyed that the 11-month wait has resulted in success and I want to thank everyone who has played a part in it.”