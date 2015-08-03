For most parasitic infections laboratory diagnosis depends on the detection of eggs (for example, Toxocara) or larvae (such as A vasorum) in the faeces using McMaster technique or Baermann’s technique, respectively. The likelihood of diagnosing some parasites where daily excretion of eggs or larvae may be irregular may be enhanced by sampling over two or three days where needed. Occasionally, where there is a prepatent infection or low-level intermittent shedding faecal examination may not be accurate. Thus, a negative result does not rule out the possibility of a worm infection being present. Where “true” heartworm caused by adult Dirofilaria immitis is suspected, normally associated with a history of travel to endemic areas, then a blood sample for the juvenile stage (microfilaria), antigen or antibody detection is performed. Where a specific diagnosis is made, therapy must be implemented.