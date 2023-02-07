As wound healing occurs in three overlapping phases – the immediate, inflammatory phase; the proliferative or repair phase; and the remodelling phase – different approaches were required for the different phases. During the inflammatory phase, treatment was focused on wound debridement, which in this case was achieved by mechanical (wet to dry dressings, wound lavage) and surgical means (debridement). In the proliferative phase, treatment is focused on the formation and retention of healthy granulation tissue. Alginate dressings were used in this case to keep the wound environment moist and undisturbed. During remodelling, silver sulfadiazine cream was utilised to prevent infection and reduce over-granulation.