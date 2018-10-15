The time since injury is important. The “golden period” is generally considered to be the time from initial injury until the bacterial contamination has increased to reach 10⁵ per gram of tissue. Debate exists over exactly what the “golden period” is – some suggesting it may be as short as three hours, and others saying around six hours. More than six hours does mean a wound will be contaminated and it is likely bacteria will have colonised the wound, therefore it should be considered infected. Managing wounds at this stage will often require profound sedation or general anaesthesia, and the suitability of this will depend on concurrent trauma and patient status.