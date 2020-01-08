8 Jan 2020
“We look forward to this renewal of our relationship, and to working with the World Animal Protection team and using the excellent educational resources it produces” – Shane Ryan, WSAVA president.
Image © [Evdoha ] / Adobe Stock
The WSAVA has entered into an agreement with World Animal Protection (WAP) in a bid to drive awareness of dog welfare issues and promote animal welfare education around the world.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed by the two organisations that will prioritise the importance of the veterinary role in humane dog population management, and in the control and eradication of rabies.
WSAVA members will now have access to WAP’s Life’s Better with Dogs campaign resources, and Animals in Disasters PrepVet veterinary training course for their animal welfare and outreach work, helping ensure dog populations and animals in disasters have the best possible treatment and care.
In turn, WAP will promote the WSAVA’s Global Guidelines for Companion Animal Welfare, as well as actively participating in events, including WSAVA World Congress.
WSAVA president Shane Ryan said: “This second MoU is an extension of our important collaboration with WAP.
“It puts more focus on the role of the veterinarian in humane dog population management and rabies control – issues in which our Animal Wellness and Welfare and One Health Committees take a strong interest.
“We look forward to this renewal of our relationship, and to working with the WAP team and using the excellent educational resources it produces.”
Programme director for Animals in Communities at WAP, Pankaj KC, added: “Dogs have long been viewed as man’s best friend, but, sadly, the majority of the free roaming global dog population lives under the constant threat of persecution and violent culling.
“Our continued collaboration with the WSAVA means we can together continue to safeguard the lives of dogs and people in these communities, and help humans and dogs live together in harmony.”