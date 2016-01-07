7 Jan
The WSAVA’s Vaccination Guidelines Group (VGG) has updated its advice for veterinarians, pet owners and breeders.
The vaccination guidelines for cats and dogs aim to provide globally applicable recommendations on best practice, to help veterinarians undertake the practice in a standard and scientifically justified fashion.
Guidelines for pet owners and breeders have also been updated, as well as fact sheets on key global vaccine-preventable diseases of dogs and cats.
The original guidelines were published in 2007 as the WSAVA’s response to the need for globally applicable recommendations on vaccination best practice.
They guidelines were updated in 2010, since which time the VGG – which is supported by MSD Animal Health – has focused on issues relating to small companion animal infectious disease and veterinary education in Asia.
The 2015 guidelines are based on a new evidence-based classification system for vaccinology. They also include 110 additional FAQs.
VGG chairman Michael Day said: “The guidelines are one of the most frequently downloaded resources on the WSAVA’s website and are gradually driving a change in vaccination practice throughout the world – a change which is set to have a major impact on day-to-day small animal practice.
“We are delighted to launch these updated versions both for veterinarians and for pet owners and breeders. We hope they will prove even more helpful and ensure more small animals are vaccinated in a more scientifically-based, robust and safer fashion.”