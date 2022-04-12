12 Apr 2022
Association, with support from MSD Animal Health, creates scholarship in name of leading vet who died in 2020, and is welcoming applications from veterinary students across the world.
A worldwide veterinary student scholarship fund has been created by the WSAVA in memory of Michael Day.
Emeritus Professor Day held various roles in the association, founded its one health committee in 2010 and chaired the WSAVA Vaccination Guidelines Group (VGG) from 2009 until March 2020, just two months before his death.
Open to veterinary students across the world, the Michael J Day Scholarship will provide financial assistance to the selected scholar to conduct research in small animal infectious disease, clinical vaccinology or immunology – subjects Emeritus Prof Day championed in his distinguished career.
Applications for the 2022 scholarship, which has been created with support from MSD Animal Health, are being invited from students studying for a registrable veterinary degree at an accredited veterinary establishment in countries where the WSAVA has a member association.
The successful awardee will spend two to three months carrying out their research in a host university or academic environment of their choice and receive up to US$15,000 (£11,600) to support their project.
The deadline for nominations is 31 August 2022, with the successful scholar notified by the end of November. Their research should be carried out between December 2022 and September 2023, and within three months of completion they will be expected to submit a 1,500-word report on their findings. They will also be invited to present or publish their findings in English, as a poster or abstract during WSAVA World Congress.
Richard Squires, current chairperson of the WSAVA VGG, said: “Michael Day’s global outlook and passion for veterinary education underpinned his commitment to raise standards of evidence-based vaccination practice.
“With this in mind, we are delighted to launch this annual scholarship in small companion animal infectious diseases, clinical vaccinology and immunology in his memory.
“We are grateful to MSD Animal Health, the long-term committed partner of the VGG, for supporting this scholarship and believe it provides a richly deserved and enduring professional legacy for Prof Day. It is a fitting tribute to our greatly missed friend and colleague.”
While chairing the VGG, Prof Day helped transform vaccination practice globally and educate thousands of veterinarians, while supporting the welfare of millions of companion animals around the world.
Among the many awards he received, Prof Day – also a former BSAVA president – was awarded the WSAVA’s Award for Global Meritorious Service.
Full details and guidance on the application process, together with eligibility criteria, are available on the WSAVA website.