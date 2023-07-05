5 Jul 2023
Members of the association’s vaccination guidelines group have visited South Africa at the start of the project, which is expected to see new advice published in 2026.
Image: © 2630ben / Adobe Stock
The WSAVA’s vaccination guidelines group (VGG) has launched a new project to develop specific advice for veterinary professionals working in sub-Saharan Africa.
The initiative, which follows similar work focusing on Asia and Latin America, has been outlined following talks with industry leaders and government officials in South Africa.
The group also plans to visit several other countries during the project, with final recommendations expected to be published in 2026.
VGG chair Mary Marcondes said: “A number of scientific issues relating to animal vaccination in sub-Saharan Africa need to be fully resolved and the region also faces unique challenges in the form of significant infectious diseases, such as rabies.
“These challenges will make our work in sub-Saharan Africa both important and rewarding.
“We look forward to learning more about the current situation in each of the countries we visit before offering our insights and experience in the form of our regional vaccination guidelines.
“We hope they will help to enhance vaccination practice in the region and, in so doing, support the welfare of companion animals.”
The project will initially review current levels of infectious diseases and vaccination practices, as well as commercial and regulatory issues, plus veterinary education.
During their visit to South Africa, VGG group members met senior vets, academics and government officials working in the sector, along with representatives of the pharmaceutical industry and organisation working on rabies control.
They also hosted events in Cape Town and Pretoria, where the findings of its surveys on local veterinary demographics, infectious disease occurrence and vaccination practices were outlined.
The VGG plans to make similar visits to Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria during the project.