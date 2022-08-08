8 Aug 2022
A three-unit course is available online that officials say will offer globally applicable advice for how to administer jabs to cats and dogs.
Richard Squires, chairperson of the WSAVA Vaccination Guidelines Group.
An online vaccination course has been launched by the WSAVA.
The three-module programme has been developed by the association’s Vaccination Guidelines Group (VGG), with the support of MSD Animal Health, and is being offered free to WSAVA members.
The group said the sessions offer globally applicable best practice advice for vaccinating cats and dogs, with a range of videos, resources and activities available.
VGG chairperson Richard Squires said: “The VGG’s goal is to enhance the understanding and practice of vaccination in companion animals globally and we are delighted that our Vaccination Guidelines are one of the most frequently downloaded resources on the WSAVA’s website.
“We hope that this new course will encourage even more veterinarians to update their knowledge in this evolving area of veterinary medicine and that they will then join with us in driving positive change in vaccination, ensuring that even more companion animals are vaccinated in a scientifically-based, robust and safer fashion.”
The course can be accessed online.