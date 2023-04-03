3 Apr 2023
Veterinary professionals who have made outstanding contributions to the sector will be recognised at the organisation’s annual congress in Portugal this autumn.
WSAVA president Ellen van Nierop.
The WSAVA has opened nominations for its annual awards, which will be presented at the organisation’s World Congress later this year.
Submissions are being invited in five categories, with many of the winners being invited to give lectures at the congress in Lisbon in September.
The award categories are:
WSAVA president Ellen van Nierop said: “It is an immense privilege for the WSAVA to recognise some of the most outstanding professionals working in companion animal veterinary medicine today.
“With so many exceptional colleagues going the extra mile to support their patients and their colleagues, we hope to receive a record number of nominations this year.
“Reading them is always an inspirational experience and it will then be a great honour to welcome those selected as this year’s award winners to our congress in Lisbon later this year, and to hear first-hand about the amazing work they are doing.”
The congress takes place in the Portuguese capital from 27 to 29 September. Award nominations will remain open until 30 April. For more information, visit the WSAVA website.