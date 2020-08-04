4 Aug 2020
“With the support of Zoetis, the global pain council will be able to achieve even more. We are very pleased and appreciate the company’s commitment” – WSAVA president Shane Ryan.
Shane Ryan. Image © WSAVA
Zoetis has joined with the WSAVA to support its global pain council (GPC) – a specialist group of global veterinarians with expertise in companion animal pain management.
The GPC works to address global variations in the assessment and management of animal pain by providing education and advisory resources.
It also strives to increase the confidence and competence of veterinary professionals worldwide in companion animal pain management through initiatives such as the recently launched “teach the teacher” training programme and its global pain guidelines, the WSAVA’s most frequently accessed veterinary resource.
Zoetis is a long-time supporter of the WSAVA’s annual flagship world congress.
Zoetis senior vice-president Abhay Nayak said: “Zoetis is committed to supporting veterinarians in helping improve the lives of dogs and cats living with pain.
“We are excited to partner with leaders at the WSAVA and the GPC to extend our reach in providing education and resources to veterinarians worldwide to benefit more pets.”
WSAVA president Shane Ryan said: “Managing our patients’ pain is one of the most important things we do as veterinarians.
“Variations in the provision of effective pain management globally are a serious concern and the GPC, through its global pain guidelines and other resources, is already providing enormous animal health and welfare benefits.
“Now, with the support of Zoetis, the GPC will be able to achieve even more. We are very pleased and appreciate the company’s commitment.”