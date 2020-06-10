10 Jun 2020
World Congress in Poland postponed and new dates have been announced for the event in March next year.
Warsaw will now host WSAVA World Congress 2020 from 21 to 24 March 2021. Image © Skitterphoto / Pixabay
WSAVA World Congress 2020 has become the latest live event to fall victim to the coronavirus after organisers announced its postponement.
The event had been due to be held in Warsaw, Poland, from 23 to 26 September in partnership with the Federation of Companion Animal Veterinary Associations (FECAVA) and Polish Small Animal Veterinary Association (PSAVA).
World Congress 2020 will now be held from 21 to 24 March 2021, with the association’s 2021 congress going ahead as planned in Hyderabad, India, from 13 to 16 September.
The new dates are the only ones possible for the Warsaw venue – and means WSAVA World Congress will fall immediately prior to BSAVA Congress 2021, scheduled for 25 to 28 March in Manchester.
The two associations are exploring options to encourage delegates to attend both events, including offering a combined registration fee.
WSAVA president Shane Ryan said: “While we are extremely disappointed to have to postpone WSAVA World Congress, the safety and well-being of our delegates, speakers and exhibitors are our absolute priorities.
“The continuing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to protect our colleagues ultimately made the decision a simple one.”
Dr Ryan added: “We are very appreciative that our friends and colleagues at FECAVA, PSAVA and BSAVA have worked together with us in a spirit of friendship and cooperation to help resolve this unprecedented problem.
“We are now looking forward to March 2021 and to hosting the world-class global congress for companion animal veterinarians that our scientific committee, FECAVA and PSAVA have been working so hard to create.”