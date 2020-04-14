14 Apr 2020
A webinar will confirm the latest knowledge on update on the coronavirus as it relates to companion animals.
Shane Ryan. Image © WSAVA
The WSAVA is to host a free webinar for veterinary professionals around the world on Friday 17 April to confirm the latest knowledge on COVID-19 as it relates to companion animals.
Two leading experts have been lined up, while WSAVA president Shane Ryan will advise on optimal preventive care during the pandemic, and the role vets can play in promoting pet welfare and supporting the human-companion animal bond during the crisis.
The webinar will begin at 3pm (UK BST).
The speakers are:
The webinar will later be available on the WSAVA COVID-19 resource hub.