7 Sept 2020
Free webinar for global veterinarians will provide update on COVID-19 as it relates to companion animals and takes place on Tuesday 15 September.
Mike Lappin.
The WSAVA is hosting a second webinar that aims to update vets around the world on COVID-19 as it relates to companion animals.
The session, on Tuesday 15 September, aims to address frequently asked questions and is supported by MSD Animal Health.
The line-up of speakers is:
On the webinar, Dr Lappin said: “There are a number of significant changes in the management of SARS-CoV-2 that impact companion animal medicine and our staff members since our first webinar.
“I believe the information to be presented will be extremely valuable in helping your veterinary team continue to successfully navigate this pandemic.”
David Sutton, global technical director for MSD Animal Health, said: “COVID-19 has presented an extraordinary challenge to the global community.
“MSD Animal Health is proud to support the WSAVA in providing quality education to veterinary professionals who continue to go above and beyond in the care of companion animals during the pandemic.”
The webinar takes place at noon UTC (1pm BST) and will later be available on the WSAVA’s COVID-19 resource hub.