26 May 2023
Guidelines on professional wellness, reproduction and direct zoonoses, as well as an updated set of its vaccination guidelines, will be unveiled at WSAVA Congress in Lisbon from 27 to 29 September.
The WSAVA will be unveiling three new sets of global guidelines at its annual congress in Lisbon from 27 to 29 September.
New guidelines on professional wellness, reproduction and direct zoonoses, as well as an updated set of its vaccination guidelines, will be unveiled at the event, which is expected to attract more than 3,000 delegates from around the world.
The WSAVA’s peer-reviewed global guidelines are created by its clinical committees to highlight best practice and set minimum standards in key areas of veterinary practice.
Free to members, the guidelines – an evidence-based set of tools and resources designed to be relevant to vets around the world – are the WSAVA’s most frequently downloaded educational resource.
All of the new global guidelines will be submitted to the Journal of Small Animal Practice, the WSAVA’s official scientific journal, for peer review.
The WSAVA launched an updated set of its guidelines for pain management in 2022, with guidelines in other areas, including nutrition and dentistry, also available for free download from the WSAVA website.
WSAVA president Ellen van Nierop, said: “We’re looking forward to launching these new global guidelines during WSAVA 2023 – the annual coming together of the global companion animal veterinary community. Our congress is a unique opportunity for the profession to learn, share ideas, and build relationships with colleagues from all over the world. We can’t wait to meet old friends and new in Lisbon for another memorable congress later this year.”
WSAVA World Congress is a leading global forum for companion animal veterinary professionals, and its scientific programme brings together expert speakers from around the world to discuss the latest thinking in key areas of companion animal practice.
New for 2023 is the inclusion of a stream covering topics such as leadership and business management, while masterclasses, workshops, lectures from this year’s WSAVA award winners and a busy social programme will also be held.