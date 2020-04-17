17 Apr 2020
With donations drastically down, the Worldwide Veterinary Service launches its 2.6 Challenge appeal to help raise funds and save the lives of animals.
Luke Gamble, founder of Mission Rabies.
The Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS) has called for vet personnel to get involved with The 2.6 Challenge and raise funds for the animal welfare charity.
It has asked supporters to dream up an activity based around the numbers 2.6 or 26, complete it on 26 April and donate via The 2.6 Challenge donation page or by creating their own fund-raising page for the charity.
The 2.6 Challenge is open to anyone of any age – the only requirement is the activity must follow the Government guidelines on exercise and social distancing, so participants must stay local.
WVS founder and chief executive Luke Gamble (pictured) said: “This event could really be a lifesaver to so many animals in need around the world.
“Our teams are providing emergency veterinary care and rescuing animals in the middle of challenging global lockdowns. Whatever you choose to do, you will be ensuring animals receive the vital care they deserve.
“You can take part at your own pace and in your own house or garden – so the challenge is open to everyone. All we ask is you donate £26 to our challenge page, or set up your own page and have your own target to raise – could you raise £260?”
The 2.6 Challenge has been organised by a number of mass participation event organisations, including the London Marathon, to try to plug some of the estimated £4 billion the UK charity sector is set to miss out on because of the pandemic.
People are being encouraged to dream up an activity based around the numbers 26 or 2.6 that suits their skills, and complete it on 26 April 2020 – the date the 40th marathon was due to take place before its postponement.
The marathon is the world’s biggest one-day fund-raising event – in 2019, it raised more than £66.4 million for thousands of charities.
According to Karl Wilding, chief executive of the National Council of Voluntary Organisations, the UK charity sector will lose an estimated £4 billion in income as a result of events being cancelled because of the pandemic.
Thousands of charities have reduced or stopped services as a result, with some charities unlikely to survive the next few months.