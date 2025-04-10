10 Apr 2025
Officials and supporters believe the facility offers a “gateway” to improved care for animals far beyond south-east Asia.
Luke Gamble, chief executive of WVS, opened the centre.
An international animal welfare charity has opened a “cutting-edge” new veterinary training facility in northern Thailand.
The facility in Chiang Mai has been unveiled by Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS), which predicts it will allow them to train 25% more vets and increase the number of animals they treat by 30%.
The group estimates its Thai-based team treated more than 8,000 animals who would otherwise have gone without care last year alone, while more than 2,800 clinicians accessed training through any of its seven international centres.
WVS founder and chief executive Luke Gamble, believes the facility will help to enhance the standards of veterinary care both regionally and globally.
He said: “Our commitment to veterinary training goes beyond numbers – it’s about making lasting improvements.
“By offering expert training to local veterinary professionals, students and international participants, WVS is empowering the global veterinary community and raising standards of care everywhere.
“The increased capacity for training in Thailand is a testament to our dedication to building a stronger, more skilled veterinary workforce that can address animal welfare challenges across the globe.”
As well as a space capable of hosting animal welfare conferences for the region, the centre boasts a lecture theatre, surgery, quarantine and rescue clinic as well as cattery and kennel facilities.
WVS chair of trustees and Dogs Trust chief executive Owen Sharp, who was among the attendees of the opening ceremony, said the centre offered a “gateway” to improved care worldwide.
He added: “This ITC expands access to world-class training, not only for veterinarians across Thailand but for professionals from around the globe.
“As more vets receive cutting-edge education and hands-on experience, countless animals will benefit from enhanced care, creating a lasting impact on animal welfare worldwide.”