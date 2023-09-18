On a mediolateral projection, osteophytosis of the elbow joint will typically be first apparent on the proximal border of the anconeal process (Figure 6) or the cranial aspect of the radial head. Early osteophytes can be small, so careful evaluation of these areas is critical. The proximal border of the anconeal process should be concave and smooth; any convexity indicates osteophytosis. Subtrochlear sclerosis is more subjective. A normal elbow should have a trabecular pattern to the bone in the subtrochlear area and no narrowing of the medullary canal of the ulna should be apparent.