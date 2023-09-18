18 Sept 2023
The Dog Control Coalition has urged ministers to target bad breeders and owners, claiming moves to ban the XL bully will not prevent future attacks on people.
Image © Jack / Adobe Stock
A ban on the XL bully will not prevent further attacks on people and greater action is needed to target bad breeders and owners, veterinary and welfare groups have claimed.
The warning – from the Dog Control Coalition, of which the BVA is a member – is supported by an online petition that has already attracted more than half a million supporters.
But Defra, which is expected to begin discussions on a formal definition of the breed this week, insisted the plan was a “decisive” measure to protect the public.
The Government pledged on Friday that it would both define and ban the XL bully by the end of this year, following the latest in a series of fatal attacks.
Defra later said it would “urgently convene” canine and veterinary experts, police and animal welfare representatives for talks on a formal breed definition.
That will enable it to be added to the current list of banned breeds under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.
Environment secretary Thérèse Coffey said: “Dog attacks are devastating for victims and their families, and it is clear that more now needs to be done to stop them and protect the public. That is why we are taking decisive action to ban the American XL bully.
“This is on top of the work the Government has been doing for some time with the police and local authorities to encourage responsible dog ownership – and make sure the full force of the law is being applied.”
But the coalition, whose members also include the RSPCA, Blue Cross, Battersea, Dogs Trust and The Kennel Club, said it was “deeply concerned” that the plan was based on insufficient evidence.
A spokesperson said: “The recent incidents are deeply distressing and our thoughts are with all those involved and affected.
“The biggest priority for everyone involved is to protect the public – but banning the breed will sadly not stop these types of incidents recurring.
“The UK Government must tackle the root issue by dealing with the unscrupulous breeders, who are putting profit before welfare, and the irresponsible owners whose dogs are dangerously out of control.
“The coalition urges the prime minister to work with them to fully understand the wide-reaching consequences of his decision to ban American bully XLs, which will have significant impacts on owners, the animal welfare sector, vets, law enforcement and the public.”
A Parliamentary petition against a ban, launched two days before the Government’s plans were announced, has already attracted more than 515,000 signatures.
The coalition said its members had been contacted by “distraught” owners concerned about what the ban might mean for them and their dogs.
But speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Saturday, the UK’s CVO, Christine Middlemiss, said there would be an “amnesty” rather than a cull, in which owners would need to register, neuter and insure their dogs, as well as muzzling them when they are out in public.