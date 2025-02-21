21 Feb 2025
Work is taking place to develop a system, a Government minister has said, following indications that owners may be able to act if they felt their dogs should no longer be certified.
Plans are being developed for a formal scheme that would enable the withdrawal of exemption certificates for XL bully dogs, a Government minister has revealed.
Tens of thousands of the documents were issued prior to the legislation coming fully into force in England and Wales last year.
But Defra minister Daniel Zeichner has confirmed measures are being drawn up to allow for individual designations to be reconsidered.
Responding to a written question from Conservative MP Sir Ashley Fox, he said: “Defra is currently working to develop a withdrawal scheme and will provide more information about this process soon.”
Mr Zeichner had previously indicated it would be made possible for owners who had applied for an exemption certificate to seek its withdrawal if they no longer believed their dog was an XL bully.
According to Defra figures, more than 57,000 exemption certificates were issued before the application deadline on 31 January 2024.
A total of £63,000 was also paid out in compensation for euthanasia costs in 326 individual cases.
Opponents of the ban, including many welfare and veterinary groups, raised concerns at the time that the department’s published conformation standard could lead to some dogs being wrongly designated.
But a High Court ruling in December rejected campaigners’ arguments that the standard had failed to provide legal certainty.