15 Mar 2024
Senior figures in the profession have welcomed Defra’s decision to allow the owners of younger and exempted XL bully dogs more time to have them neutered following the ban.
Image © albertoclemares.hotmail.com / Depositphotos.com
The BVA has welcomed Government moves to extend the deadline for neutering younger XL bully dogs in England and Wales until next summer.
Defra confirmed yesterday (14 March) that owners of dogs that were younger than seven months old on 31 January this year will now have until 30 June 2025 to complete the procedure.
The announcement came nearly four months after the association first argued for an extension from the original time limit, which would have been the end of this year.
BVA president Anna Judson said: “We’re pleased that the Government has listened to the veterinary profession’s concerns and has taken on board our calls to extend the neutering age for XL bullies in England and Wales to the recommended 18 months instead of 1 year.
“Given increasing evidence that neutering large breeds of dogs early can lead to developmental orthopaedic problems, alongside other medical conditions, this move strikes the right balance between ensuring the dogs’ health and preventing breeding.
“It will also help ease the likely pressure on already overstretched vet teams.”
The extension plan was also supported by members of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs select committee, whose members include the vet and Conservative MP, Neil Hudson.
Speaking after the extension announcement, he said: “It was public safety that demanded emergency legislation on XL bully dogs, and it is the welfare of these animals that demanded this amendment.
“Having enacted decisive emergency legislation, we now have the time to work on a longer body of work to tackle dangerous dog ownership and that is exactly what I intend to do.
“I will absolutely continue to push on the public’s priorities such as tackling illicit breeders, improving responsible ownership and making sure rehoming charities have the support they need.”