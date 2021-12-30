30 Dec 2021
Community of independently owned practices is organising a two-day conference, open to veterinary students, in Birmingham at the end of January.
Veterinary students can apply now to attend a day one competencies training conference in Birmingham at the end of January.
XLVets Day One conference will feature clinical and non-clinical sessions, including how to deal with emergencies, clinical workshops, understanding different team roles, building mental resilience and challenging conversational skills while under pressure.
The event includes sessions for small animal, farm and equine practice, and will feature real-life scenarios, case studies and Q&As with experienced vets, new graduates and practice owners.
Delegates will also be matched with a mentor from within XLVets, which is a community of independent veterinary practices, so attendees will receive individual mentoring and be able to ask any burning questions.
The RCVS terms day one competencies as students having knowledge, attributes and skills necessary when they graduate to act independently in their first role.
Organisers of the XLVets conference say it will allow students to experience what it’s like on a first day in practice, and will help to build confidence as they begin their careers.
Andrew Curwen, chief executive of XLVets, said: “It may be some years ago now, but we can all remember what it was like to make the transition from undergraduate student to graduate vet in practice.
“We’re delighted to be hosting the Day One event to help provide undergraduates with some useful and practical support and advice in making that transition. It will be a fun and active weekend and is a highlight of my year.”
The conference, at Conference Aston, Birmingham, is on 29 and 30 January, and XLVets is subsidising the cost to attendees. Full details are available at the event website now.