10 Nov 2021
Henry Lamb, of Crowshall Veterinary Services in Attleborough, has been chosen as Young Farm Vet of the Year in the National Egg and Poultry Awards.
Henry Lamb holding the Young Farm Vet trophy, alongside Jonathan Agnew (left) and James Porritt of the award sponsors Zoetis.
A vet graduate from Norfolk has been awarded Young Farm Vet of the Year 2021 at a national awards show in London.
Poultry vet Henry Lamb, of Crowshall Veterinary Services in Attleborough, has been chosen as Young Farm Vet of the Year in the National Egg and Poultry Awards organised by the magazine Poultry Business.
The Farm Vet of the Year Award recognises the achievements of practising poultry vets. The award was presented to Dr Lamb by BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew at a presentation at a central London hotel.
A panel of seven judges from across the industry commented that within just three years, Dr Lamb has gained much experience, showing evidence that he has contributed to reduced antibiotic usage as well as improved biosecurity and improved bird welfare, health and production for his clients.
Dr Lamb is a qualified mental health first aider and one of the founding ”green champions” within the Crowshall sustainability directorate that has become one of the first specialist poultry practices to be accredited with Investors in the Environment.
In judging Dr Lamb, the panel said of him: “He has clearly shown he has worked with colleagues as a team, and has introduced new initiatives in his practice including improving mental health of staff and assisting in sustainability.”
Mr Lamb was also joined by finalists Alex Royden, of Poultry Health Services, and Charlotte Commins, of Slate Hall Veterinary Practice.
James Porritt, national pig and poultry sales manager for Zoetis, said: “All three finalists were very strong candidates. It was great to see the work they have all done recognised at the awards. It was fantastic to see Henry win and hope the award spurs him on to continue his bright future in the poultry industry.”