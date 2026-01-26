26 Jan 2026
The award recognises contributions in the fields of feline infectious diseases and/or applied immunology.
Applications are now open for the European Advisory Board on Cat Diseases (ABCD) and Boehringer Ingelheim’s Young Scientist Award 2026.
The award celebrates innovative and outstanding work by young professionals in the fields of feline infectious diseases and/or applied immunology.
It will be presented at the World Feline Congress, held from 26 to 28 June at the International Convention Centre Wales in Newport, where the recipient will be expected to provide a short oral presentation and present a poster showcasing their findings.
Applicants must have made an original contribution to the aforementioned fields published or accepted for publication in a referenced journal or accepted by another assessing body, in 2023 or later.
Candidates must be based in Europe and be below the age of 35 at the time of their application, which must be completed by 31 March.
The winner will receive a framed certificate and complimentary attendance to a scientific congress chosen in consultation with Boehringer Ingelheim, including travel expenses and accommodation.
The accolade is a joint endeavour between Boehringer Ingelheim and ABCD, awarded annually since 2008.
Gabriele Ratti of Italy won the honour in 2025 for his work on emerging infectious threats in cats and their implications for veterinary and public health.
For more information on how to apply, visit the ABCD website.