23 Oct 2026
The centre in Phnom Penh is running a pair of 12-day courses for students and recent graduates in 2027 and places are now open.
Hands-on, practical training in the new centre in Phnom Penh.
UK vet students and new graduates are invited to take part in hands-on surgical training at a new International Training Centre in Cambodia.
Established by charity Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS) and the Royal University of Agriculture (RUA), the centre in Phnom Penh opened to international students today (23 October) and clinicians from the UK are invited to book a 12-day course for 2027.
The centre has already delivered 20 training courses for local students, training 90 Cambodian vets and treating more than 1,000 dogs.
Courses complement university study with supervised experience in surgery, anaesthesia and modern veterinary practice, including spay and neuter surgery said to support humane, sustainable dog population management.
The centre is located on the RUA campus in a purpose-built facility that includes an intake area, preparation room, surgery and recovery areas, several kennel blocks, a lecture theatre, a function room and a community area.
WVS has trained more than 2,000 vets in 2026 and more than 19,000 since it was established in 2003.
WVS founder and chief executive Luke Gamble described the Cambodia centre as a “fantastic opportunity for UK students and young vets”.
He added: “You’ll be operating under supervision alongside Cambodian colleagues, seeing what veterinary care really involves when resources are tight. It’s the kind of experience that stays with you for your whole career.
“We have huge support from the veterinary profession and we couldn’t do this work without it.”
WVS Cambodia country director Martina Mayr said: “The official opening of the International Training Centre is an important milestone and a reflection of a shared commitment to animal health and stronger communities.
“At its heart, the centre is about people – creating opportunities for veterinary professionals, students and international participants to learn, share experiences and develop the practical veterinary skills they need to make a positive impact on local communities and the animals under their care.”
More information on the courses, which run in June and August next year, can be found at the WVS website.